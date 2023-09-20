KINK Host Divya Agarwal: Women Are Not Encouraged To Embrace Their Sexual Desire

Instagram: Divya Agarwal

Actress, model and former reality TV contestant Divya Agarwal has had a whirlwind journey in showbiz. As she now turns host for the upcoming OTT show K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections), the actress gets candid about her evolution from being a participant to host and the importance of physical intimacy, with Free Press Journal.

Speaking about how responsible she feels in her right as a host, Divya shares, “The journey has been amazing and a roller-coaster ride. Having dodged a few reality shows, participated and won in some and now coming in K.I.N.K, I feel a deep, different sense of responsibility. As to how I will deal with contestants and tackle them and their answers. How can I make them believe me and listen to me. I was expecting less out of me but when I was put into that position, I think I've done a fair job. K.I.N.K has been a beautiful first and I'm excited to know what the future holds in store for me.

Sharing further about her transition from a participant to a host, Divya adds, “Of course, I was as immature and naive as a teenage girl is supposed to be. But, I believe it's my originality that keeps me going. I'm never scared of saying things as it is. I'm not afraid of differentiating between black, grey and white. I've always been very authentic in my ways. So whether as a participant or as a host, the honesty and authenticity will always remain. I did not spend time pleasing people around to get something out of them or have them do favours for me. I'm okay being liked and disliked. I'd like to maintain the same approach towards the show and its contestants.”

A still from KINK

So what in her opinion makes her stand apart from a crowd? “I find it amusing that everytime someone believes that they've figured me out, they're taken aback when I act differently (laughs). So, I'm glad that my fiance (Apurva Padgaonkar) has learnt the trick and he now knows and understands me better.”

The show attempts at testing the compatibility levels between couples on the show. When asked about why compatibility is not as discussed as it is supposed, Divya opines, “The trouble with our society is that women are not encouraged to embrace their sexual desire. Our society does not engage in conversations and there is often a lot of hesitation attached to this topic. A woman often hesitates in expressing to her husband that something between them is missing and that they must seek help. But, many don't realise that for a relationship to work, it takes a lot of effort. Intimacy, compatibility and touch are very important because these are the only factors that count. If you have chosen to spend the rest of your life with somebody, it is important to have these conversations. I’m glad the show attempts at bridging the communication gap that often arises in such situations. It is important for both partners to express how they feel.”

As we conclude, we chide Divya on sharing what it takes to win her heart? “I would appreciate it if I was just told the truth. If you really like me, then you should point out the good and bad in me. I'm not someone that you have to work very hard to please. If you overdo your niceness, I find it staged and gimmicky. I like it as natural as possible,” she signs off.

