Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Apurva Padgaonkar: 'Funny How People Expect Things...'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal sparked rumours of divorce with husband Apurva Padgaonkar after she recently deleted all their photos together on social media. And while fans expressed concerns, she has now finally ended her silence and has penned a long note on social media, clearing her stance.

Divya took to her Instagram handle late on Monday night and wrote that not just photos with her husband Apurva, but she deleted around 2,500 posts in total. "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage," she wrote.

Making it clear that all is well in her married life, she added, "It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now – the babies or divorce... none of it is happening."

Read Also Divya Agarwal Sparks DIVORCE Rumours With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar After Deleting Wedding Pictures

Referring to a post about her show Cartel, Divya went on to say that she wants to be known for her work now going ahead. "In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!" she quipped.

Divya and Apurva got married in a traditional Marathi ceremony in February this year after getting engaged in 2022. Both of them ditched the traditional red and beige attires for their nuptials and instead, the actress wore a purple lehenga while her husband chose a purple sherwani.

Read Also Divya Agarwal Celebrates FIRST Gudi Padwa With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Post Marriage

On the work front, Divya has also starred in Ragini MMS Returns in 2017 and in the 2019 show Abhay.