Divya Agarwal Celebrates FIRST Gudi Padwa With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Post Marriage

Divya Agarwal, who tied the knot with beau Apurva Padgaonkar on the 20th of February this year is celebrating her first Gudi Padwa post marriage. The actress seemed relatively excited about the same and took to her Instagram handle to offer glimpses of her celebration. Divya can be seen wearing a white bandhni saree in these pictures along with Apurva, who can be seen wearing a red and white kurta pyjama. The couple is seen twinning as they celebrate their many of firsts post marriage.

Have a look at these pictures here:

On the 20th of February, Divya and Apurva tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian set up. The couple was in a courtship before their marriage for quite some time before they decided to take the plunge.

On the work front, fans of the actress have been eagerly awaiting her comeback on screen.