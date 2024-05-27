 Divya Agarwal Sparks DIVORCE Rumours With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar After Deleting Wedding Pictures
Divya Agarwal has deleted all her wedding pictures with husband Apurva Padgaonkar. This has given rise to a lot of speculations surrounding the actress heading for a divorce.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Divya Agarwal, known for her stint in shows like Bigg Boss OTT 2, Splitsvilla and more has ignited rumors of a possible splitsville with her husband Apurva Padgaonkar. These rumors have sparked after the actress went ahead to delete all the photos of her with Apurva from her Instagram account.

The actress who tied the knot with Apurva just three months ago has removed all traces of their wedding and relationship from her social media handle, leaving everyone speculating about the status of her marriage. Divya's Instagram handle, which once was a testament of her love story with Apurva, now has only 83 posts, with all the photos of the couple vanished. The deleted pictures include their dreamy wedding album, cozy moments, festival celebrations and more. This has sparked concerns among the fans and followers of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. However, Apurva has retained a few pictures of him with Divya and has also deleted major pictures with the actress.

The couple was spotted together on the 24th of May where they were questioned about their feelings for each other after marriage. While Divya answered the same, Apurva remained tight lipped. A few reddit users pointed that the actress has done so for a publicity stunt while others stated that Divya is a problematic person.

We tried contacting the actress to talk about the same but she refused to comment on the same as of now.

Divya Agarwal Sparks DIVORCE Rumours With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar After Deleting Wedding Pictures

