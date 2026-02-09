'Redemption After 20 Years': Samir Soni Reacts To Gen Z Influencer Calling His Baghban Character 'Green Flag' & Criticising Amitabh Bachchan's Role

Actor Samir Soni reacted to a renewed debate around Baghban, after a Gen Z content creator revisited the 2003 film and offered a perspective that contrasts with how audiences once viewed it. The influencer, in a viral video, questioned the conduct of Amitabh Bachchan’s character and instead defended Samir’s on-screen son, describing him as a “green flag” rather than a villain.

The video breaks down several scenes from the film, arguing that Samir’s character behaves logically and sensitively, especially towards his wife and child. The influencer points to a moment where he questions his father about the lack of savings, fixed deposits and gratuity, calling it a practical concern rather than disrespect.

She notes how the narrative shifts tone with emotional music, positioning the son as insensitive, despite his questions being reasonable given Amitabh Bachchan’s stable career at a reputed bank.

She also revisits a late-night typewriter scene, where Samir’s character politely asks his father to either move the typewriter or use it during the day, as his wife, played by Divya Dutta, has to manage household responsibilities, send their son to school and go to work.

According to the influencer, Amitabh’s refusal to adjust, even when a laptop is suggested, reflects rigidity rather than parental sacrifice. Another scene she highlights is Karwa Chauth, where Samir’s family plans to eat out on the one day Amitabh’s character chooses not to dine at the café, despite doing so regularly. She concludes by saying that Baghban has emotionally impacted Gen Z more than any generation before.

Reacting to the video, Samir re-shared it on Instagram and wrote, “Finally, some redemption after 20 years. Just love the new generation.”

He has previously admitted that upon the film’s release, he was perceived as the ‘bad son’ because audiences overwhelmingly empathised with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s characters.

While millennials saw Baghban as a lesson on respecting parents, Gen Z appears to view it as one-sided, arguing that it places disproportionate emotional responsibility on children.

Released in 2003, Baghban stars Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini as an elderly couple abandoned by their sons. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film became a major box-office success and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most debated family dramas.

It also starred Aman Verma, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Nasir Khan, Sharat Saxena and others.