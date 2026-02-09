Amitabh Bachchan's Team Contacts Neighbour After Viral Video, Megastar Meets Him & Poses For Photo At Jalsa - WATCH

Nirmit Jesrani, who is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour, recently shared a video to reveal that he finally met him. For those unversed, a few days back, Nirmit offered his Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes perspective of Bachchan’s iconic Sunday fan interactions outside his Mumbai residence.

In the video, he had expressed gratitude for the actor’s kindness and humility and had also stated that he wished to meet him.

On Monday (February 9), Nirmit shared a new video to reveal that he met the Baghban actor and was approached by Big B's team after his video went viral.

Nirmit is seen posing with Bachchan in the video outside his residence. In the now-viral video, he also gave a glimpse of Big B's autograph to him. "I finally met Amitabh Bachchan, the Shehensha of Bollywood. I can't believe but I can never forget today's moment. I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana nahi hai. The whole day I was thinking about our meeting," he said.

Further sharing details about his meet and greet with the megastar, he said, "I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm, my appointment with sir was fixed. I had received a message from his team that he was ready to meet me. So, I went there and waited for him. He came, greeted his fans and witnessed the Sunday darshan live from his house. When I went to touch his feet, he stopped me and asked me not to. He also obliged for photos. He is very humble and down-to-earth."

Every Sunday, Bachchan steps out to greet hundreds of fans who gather outside his bungalow in Juhu. The tradition has become symbolic of his respect for his admirers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD and in the courtroom drama Section 84.