 Old Video Of Late Ajit Pawar Calling Amitabh Bachchan His Favourite Actor In Front Of Rekha Goes Viral
An old video of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati, has gone viral on social media. Pawar is seen sharing the stage with actor Rekha and Asha Bhosle, where he names Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha as his favourite actors and mentions films he admired.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
Mumbai: It has been more than a week since Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died after the plane he was travelling in crashed in Baramati. However, old videos of the NCP leader continue to flood social media.

In one such old video, Pawar can be seen on stage along with singer Asha Bhosle and actor Rekha. In the video, Pawar reveals the names of his favourite actor and actress. Pawar can be heard saying, "The actor i like the most is Amitabh Bachchan". He then goes on to reveal the name of his favourite actress and says, "My favourite actress is Rekha ji." He also names Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Ghar as films that he liked.

The video has garnered more than 19.3K views on X in just few hours of posting.

NCP Releases Last Audio Of Ajit Pawar

Aaron George Hits Brilliant Hundred In India U-19's Historic Run Chase To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final
Aaron George Hits Brilliant Hundred In India U-19's Historic Run Chase To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final
Centre Puts Three South Kashmir Railway Projects On Hold After Farmers’ Protests Over Apple Orchard Damage And Threat To Horticulture Livelihoods
Centre Puts Three South Kashmir Railway Projects On Hold After Farmers’ Protests Over Apple Orchard Damage And Threat To Horticulture Livelihoods
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At His Baramati Residence| Video
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At His Baramati Residence| Video
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released an audio of Ajit Pawar’s last phone conversation before he died in a tragic plane crash on January 28.

Ajit Pawar's Last Phone Call 10 Minutes Before Plane Crash: 'We Take All Castes & Religions Along...
article-image

Pawar’s last phone conversation was with a relative, Shrijeet Pawar, in which he gave a message of unity and equality, highlighting the need to take along all religions and castes.

