 Ajit Pawar's Last Phone Call 10 Minutes Before Plane Crash: 'We Take All Castes & Religions Along With Us'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar's Last Phone Call 10 Minutes Before Plane Crash: 'We Take All Castes & Religions Along With Us'

Ajit Pawar's Last Phone Call 10 Minutes Before Plane Crash: 'We Take All Castes & Religions Along With Us'

Ajit Pawar’s last phone conversation was with a relative, Shrijeet Pawar, in which he gave a message of unity and equality, highlighting the need to take along all religions and castes

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar's Last Phone Call 10 Minutes Before Plane Crash: 'We Take All Castes & Religions Along With Us' | File Picture

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released an audio of Ajit Pawar’s last phone conversation before he died in a tragic plane crash on January 28 in Pune's Baramati.

Ajit Pawar’s last phone conversation was with a relative, Shrijeet Pawar, in which he gave a message of unity and equality, highlighting the need to take along all religions and castes.

Shrijeet claimed that he had messaged Ajit Pawar regarding the selection of some candidates for the Zilla Parishad elections. “I messaged him when he was in the aircraft. I think when his phone got network range, he called me to explain his decision, only 10 minutes before the crash,” Shrijeet said.

Read Also
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
article-image

As heard in the audio, Ajit Pawar said in Marathi, “We take all castes and religions along with us.” “The Mali community has been given representation in the Zilla Parishad from the Supe group. We have tried to give justice to everyone,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Asks Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja To Resolve India-Pakistan Boycott Standoff Ahead Of T20 World Cup: Reports
ICC Asks Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja To Resolve India-Pakistan Boycott Standoff Ahead Of T20 World Cup: Reports
Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Smart Glasses For Athletes & Fitness Lovers Launched In India, Priced At ₹52,300
Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Smart Glasses For Athletes & Fitness Lovers Launched In India, Priced At ₹52,300
AWKWARD! Ektaa Kapoor Forgets Aparshakti Khurana's Name On Stage, Ignores Him Even After He Introduces Himself At Mumbai Event—VIDEO
AWKWARD! Ektaa Kapoor Forgets Aparshakti Khurana's Name On Stage, Ignores Him Even After He Introduces Himself At Mumbai Event—VIDEO
UGC NET December 2025 Result Expected By Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Details
UGC NET December 2025 Result Expected By Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Details

Shrijeet said the audio was released to spread Ajit Pawar’s message of unity. “This is an attempt to bring this audio call recording to everyone’s attention so that Maharashtra knows what Ajit Dada’s thoughts were until his last breath,” said Shrijeet.

Read Also
Not Chandrakant Patil, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Named Pune District's Guardian Minister
article-image

Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister in non-consecutive terms, serving in the position for six terms under various governments. He worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. After his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister. She has also been made the Guardian Minister of Pune, a post Ajit Pawar held for a long time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway...
Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway...
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
Maharashtra: Thousands Stranded In Hours-Long Traffic Jam On Pune–Mumbai Expressway After Gas...
Maharashtra: Thousands Stranded In Hours-Long Traffic Jam On Pune–Mumbai Expressway After Gas...
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed Guardian Minister Of Pune And Beed After...
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed Guardian Minister Of Pune And Beed After...
Pune Hit-And-Run: 'Will Pull Out Organs,' Tehseen Poonawalla Vows Revenge After Mother Suffers Leg...
Pune Hit-And-Run: 'Will Pull Out Organs,' Tehseen Poonawalla Vows Revenge After Mother Suffers Leg...