'Dumb, Fake': Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Slammed For Buying Puppy Instead Of Adopting; Watch Video

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s brother and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Shehbaz Badesha is being criticised after he shared a video of bringing home a new puppy. While the moment was meant to be a personal milestone, it sparked a debate on pet adoption versus buying animals.

Shehbaz took to Instagram on Sunday (February 8) to share a video of his first moments with the puppy at home. In the clip, he appeared visibly excited and slightly nervous as he carefully held the small dog, admitting that it was his first time handling a puppy.

He also mentioned that he had purchased the dog with his own money, describing the experience as special and emotionally fulfilling. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Maine pehli baar apne paison se aisi cheez khareedi hai jisme mujhe bahot mazaa aa raha hai… Humare ghar mein ek naya mehmaan aaya hai,” while repeatedly calling the puppy “cute” and expressing his fear of accidentally dropping it.

The video drew mixed reactions online. While many fans congratulated Shehbaz and flooded the comments section with heart emojis and name suggestions for the puppy, a section of social media users slammed him for buying a dog instead of adopting an indie or rescue animal. Several users pointed out the growing need to support adoption, especially when so many stray dogs are in need of homes, and questioned why public figures continue to promote purchasing pets.

Adoption advocates also urged him to use his platform more responsibly. Some users also reminded him of the influence celebrities and reality show contestants have on young audiences, especially when it comes to animal welfare choices.

Shehbaz has not yet responded to the backlash or addressed the adoption debate yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Bigg Boss 19. In the reality show, his bond and friendship with singer-composer Amaal Mallik was loved by the audience.