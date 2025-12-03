Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Shehbaz Badesha Addresses Rumours Of Being Overshadowed By Amaal Mallik, 'Logon Ko Lag Raha Hai'

Bigg Boss 19 | FPJ

Shehbaz Badesha's final days in the Bigg Boss 19 house left viewers wondering whether he is on good terms with Amaal Mallik. Many even claimed that Shehbaz was overshadowed by Amaal inside the house. But does Shehbaz feel the same? Let’s take a look at what he has to say:

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, when Shehbaz was asked whether his friendship with Amaal would continue outside the show as well, he said, "Of course! Bahar bhi hogi. Agar andar itni continue kar li bina lade to bahar bhi hogi (sic)." When asked whether anything went wrong between them during the last few days inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Shehbaz responded, "Nahi kuch nahi, logon ko lag raha hai ki kharab hua hai, koi aisa tha hi nahi kuch ki jo kharab hua hai."

Shehbaz further addressed the rumours about his personality being overshadowed by Amaal in the house. He said, "Ye to logon ke dekhne ke way me hai. But mai bahar bhi apne yaron ke sath aisa hi hun aur Amaal bhi aisa hi hai (sic)."

The now-eliminated contestant also claimed that he is "proud" to be Amaal’s friend. At the end of the conversation, Shehbaz shared that he is supporting Amaal. However, when asked whom he supports besides Amaal, he named Gaurav Khanna, stating that his "no-game" strategy is actually the biggest game.

After Shehbaz exited the Bigg Boss 19 house, his sister Shehnaaz Gill appreciated him by saying, "well played @badeshashehbaz. u r the winner to me 🫶🏻🤲🥰❤️welcome back😍 (sic)." This made the fans flood the comment section, saying, "you are the winner (sic)."

