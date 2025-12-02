'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale - VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

With the Bigg Boss 19 finale just around the corner, fans and celebrities are openly backing their favorite contestants. When asked about who she thinks will win this season, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly stood by her co-star, saying, "Jeetenge to wo hi."

When asked how Rupali has been feeling about her co-star reaching Bigg Boss 19's finale, the actress said, "I am very very found of Amaal. I love the content that Farrhana and Tanya and everybody has given. And, Gaurav deserves to win. I mean he deserves to win (sic)," as per Telly Coverage. Rupali added, "jeetenge to aap hi Kapadia ji (sic)."

Not just Rupali, but several television actors have been showing their support for Gaurav Khanna. Sasural Simar Ka's Jaswir Kaur took to social media to thank fans for showering Gaurav with love and encouragement. Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khilaadi 14's Ashish Kedar also expressed his gratitude to fans for helping Gaurav win the Ticket to Finale and expressed hope that he will go on to win the show, just as he did on Celebrity MasterChef India.

Appreciating everyone's support, Gaurav's team took to social media to write, "Every message, every blessing is adding strength to this journey. This has truly been our journey from day one. Let’s get the trophy home. Thank you for the endless support (sic)."

The six finalists of the Bigg Boss 19 house are Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, and Pranit More. The latest episode featured the media round, where each contestant was grilled by reporters. While some questions were well-received by viewers, others sparked anger. When a reporter asked Gaurav a personal question about his wife and family planning, he became emotional and said, "This is very touchy."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.