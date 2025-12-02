'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In Bigg Boss 19 Media Round - VIDEO

During the media round of Bigg Boss 19, several questions posed by reporters left the finalists in tears. One media person asked Gaurav Khanna a deeply personal question about his children, which moved the actor to tears.
A reporter said to Gaurav in the media round, "Aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye, wo bhot calculative move than sympathy card khelne ka (sic)." This made Gaurav say, "This is a very touchy...(sic)." He then stopped midway, choking on his words while getting emotional. Amaal stepped in to say, "Not a nice question to ask."
Gaurav then stood in between and said, "I love my wife." With tears in his eyes and his voice choking, Gaurav said, "Mai har wo baat maanunga wo meri wife bolegi (sic)."
As Gaurav was asked the personal question in the media round, an angry user tweeted, "What the he'll! How dare this lady target #GauravKhanna personally. Why can't no one understands, this is Gaurav sir's personal choice for having kids or not so how can this relates to his game play (sic)." Another wrote, "What kind of cheap behavior is this? At least don’t ask such sensitive questions. Talk about the show, why drag his wife into all this? (sic)."
In the promo clip, a reported asked Farrhana, "Aap kehti hain ki 2 paise ki aurat, aapke level pe utarne k liye kitne paise ka hona padega? (sic)." To this, Farrhana answered if someone pokes her then she goes to the level of that person. "Agar saamne se mere s koi bhidta hai to main uske level pe jati hun (sic)."
Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.