 'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In Bigg Boss 19 Media Round - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In Bigg Boss 19 Media Round - VIDEO

'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In Bigg Boss 19 Media Round - VIDEO

During the Bigg Boss 19 media round, Gaurav Khanna was confronted about allegedly playing the 'sympathy card' regarding his family planning, a question that brought the actor to tears. Overwhelmed with emotion, he expressed, "I love my wife."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 media round | Jio Hotstar

During the media round of Bigg Boss 19, several questions posed by reporters left the finalists in tears. One media person asked Gaurav Khanna a deeply personal question about his children, which moved the actor to tears.

A reporter said to Gaurav in the media round, "Aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye, wo bhot calculative move than sympathy card khelne ka (sic)." This made Gaurav say, "This is a very touchy...(sic)." He then stopped midway, choking on his words while getting emotional. Amaal stepped in to say, "Not a nice question to ask."

Gaurav then stood in between and said, "I love my wife." With tears in his eyes and his voice choking, Gaurav said, "Mai har wo baat maanunga wo meri wife bolegi (sic)."

Read Also
'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur...
article-image

As Gaurav was asked the personal question in the media round, an angry user tweeted, "What the he'll! How dare this lady target #GauravKhanna personally. Why can't no one understands, this is Gaurav sir's personal choice for having kids or not so how can this relates to his game play (sic)." Another wrote, "What kind of cheap behavior is this? At least don’t ask such sensitive questions. Talk about the show, why drag his wife into all this? (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
Bajaj Auto Receives Tax Demand Of ₹34.74 Crore On Account Of The Misclassification Of Spare Parts
Bajaj Auto Receives Tax Demand Of ₹34.74 Crore On Account Of The Misclassification Of Spare Parts
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder

In the promo clip, a reported asked Farrhana, "Aap kehti hain ki 2 paise ki aurat, aapke level pe utarne k liye kitne paise ka hona padega? (sic)." To this, Farrhana answered if someone pokes her then she goes to the level of that person. "Agar saamne se mere s koi bhidta hai to main uske level pe jati hun (sic)."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19...

'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19...

'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In...

'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In...

'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On...

'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On...

'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur...

'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur...

Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His...

Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His...