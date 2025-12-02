'This Is Very Touchy': Watch Gaurav Khanna Break Down Over Sensitive Question About Wife & Kids In Bigg Boss 19 Media Round - VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 media round | Jio Hotstar

During the media round of Bigg Boss 19, several questions posed by reporters left the finalists in tears. One media person asked Gaurav Khanna a deeply personal question about his children, which moved the actor to tears.

A reporter said to Gaurav in the media round, "Aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye, wo bhot calculative move than sympathy card khelne ka (sic)." This made Gaurav say, "This is a very touchy...(sic)." He then stopped midway, choking on his words while getting emotional. Amaal stepped in to say, "Not a nice question to ask."

Gaurav then stood in between and said, "I love my wife." With tears in his eyes and his voice choking, Gaurav said, "Mai har wo baat maanunga wo meri wife bolegi (sic)."

As Gaurav was asked the personal question in the media round, an angry user tweeted, "What the he'll! How dare this lady target #GauravKhanna personally. Why can't no one understands, this is Gaurav sir's personal choice for having kids or not so how can this relates to his game play (sic)." Another wrote, "What kind of cheap behavior is this? At least don’t ask such sensitive questions. Talk about the show, why drag his wife into all this? (sic)."

What the he'll!



How dare this lady target #GauravKhanna personally. Why can't no one understands, this is Gaurav sir's personal choice for having kids or not so how can this relates to his game play. #BB19 #KhannaKaKhaandaan #GKcults @colorstv @EndemolShineIND… — 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙦𝙚𝙨𝙨 ♥︎ (@SiBelle_22) December 1, 2025

What kind of cheap behavior is this? At least don’t ask such sensitive questions. Talk about the show, why drag his wife into all this?#GauravKhanna #BiggBoss19 #BB19 — Nush (@nushtweets_) December 1, 2025

Tbh even though I’m not GK fan, I still think he faking but that question was not necessary. He mentioned it one time but they dragged it so much. It’s like making her wife look bad but he handled it really well — Weirdo (@Weirdism1) December 1, 2025

In the promo clip, a reported asked Farrhana, "Aap kehti hain ki 2 paise ki aurat, aapke level pe utarne k liye kitne paise ka hona padega? (sic)." To this, Farrhana answered if someone pokes her then she goes to the level of that person. "Agar saamne se mere s koi bhidta hai to main uske level pe jati hun (sic)."

