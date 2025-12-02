'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Gets Emotional—EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur, who was evicted after the controversial violent incident involving Tanya Mittal, has finally broken her silence on everything that unfolded inside the house. It was alleged that Ashnoor intentionally hit Tanya with a wooden plank, leading to her immediate removal from the show by host Salman Khan. In this exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ashnoor gives her side of the story in detail. Calling Tanya 'fake' and addressing the body-shaming incident that took her back to her darkest teenage years, Ashnoor reveals that Tanya never really apologised to her. She also clarified that she had never intentionally hit her.

On labelling Tanya 'fake', Ashnoor said, “She’s very fake. She is double-faced. She’s acting. And there’s a lot of negativity. And that’s why, from day one, we’ve never really gotten along. Because I’m the kind of person, whether positive or negative, I’m on the face. If I don’t like someone, I don’t like someone. And that’s very evident. She is very sweet on your face. Then she’ll go back and say bad things. I just feel that these are traits of a weak person. And I feel sorry for her.”

On how Tanya’s body-shaming triggered Ashnoor’s darkest teenage memories, the actress shared, "I’m still getting goosebumps talking about it. That was a very dark phase in my life. As teenagers, obviously, you’re conscious of your body. Plus, I was on screen, going in front of the camera. It was a very tough time for me but then I healed. I started loving myself. But that incident, I don’t know what happened. It just all got triggered. And it was really bad. And the reason I spoke about my journey was because she made thousands of people feel bad about themselves. So I just wanted them to know that you’re not alone. You know, body positivity needs to be talked about. Body positivity needs to emerge.”

When asked if Tanya ever apologised to her for the body-shaming remark, Ashnoor clarified, “She did not apologise to me. She just said that she apologised to me in front of Salman sir. And then she went on and said sorry to Abhishek (Bajaj), because apparently, she explained that he felt bad. That woman, even when I questioned her, she was like 'if you want me to apologize, I’ll come and apologize to you every day'. And I was like, don’t act in front of me.”

Ashnoor also clarified that she actually did not hit Tanya with the plank intentionally during the task. She explained, “I feel bad that she got hurt because of me. And I’m really sorry about that. That, unintentionally, I did hurt her. I did not know about that until Weekend Ka Vaar happened. Because, you know, even on Weekend Ka Vaar, it was pointed out that my friends came and told me, GK (Gaurav Khanna) came and told me. But he never told me that she got hurt. He came and he told me, 'you hit her, you hit her'. And I was like, I won’t accept something that you’re saying because I know I didn’t hit her intentionally.”