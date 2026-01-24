Palash Muchhal Sends ₹10 Crore Legal Notice to Vidnyan Mane Over 'Highly Defamatory' ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation

Palash Muchhal |

Music composer Palash Muchhal took to his Instagram story to inform fans that he has sent a legal notice for defamation against Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane. He called the Rs. 40 lakh fraud accusation made against him “highly defamatory.” This step follows Palash’s earlier statement that he would take strict action against the alleged “baseless and factually incorrect” claims.

Palash took to his Instagram story today to inform his fans, "A legal notice for defamation of Rs. 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made." Palash further claimed that these accusation were made by Mane with the deliberate intent to malign his reputation and character.

Palash Muchhal |

In his post yesterday, Palash warned of taking legal action and described the allegations as baseless. He stated, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

Who Is Vidnyan Mane?

Vidnyan Mane is an actor and producer who has primarily worked in Marathi film industry. He is also a politician who contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections from Miraj in 2024 representing the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA). Vidnyan has around 183k followers on Instagram. As per his bio, he is a "Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiasts for Cricket, Chess & Badminton" player.

Recently, he made headlines for making cheating allegations against Palash Muchhal, stating "I was at the wedding celebrations when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me," to Hindustan Times.