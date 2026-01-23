'This Will Be Dealt Strictly': Palash Muchhal Responds To ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation, Calls It 'Baseless & Factually Incorrect'

Palash Muchhal |

Following the cancellation of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal faced cheating allegations. The music composer was accused of committing a financial fraud worth Rs. 40 lakh in Sangli, Maharashtra. Amid the controversy, Palash took to his Instagram story to respond, calling the allegations "baseless and factually incorrect."

Palash wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." He further claimed in his statement that these claims are being made with "malicious intent" and to ruin his reputation.

Palash also added that he will ensure these allegations do not go unchallenged. "My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," he added in his statement.

Palash Muchhal Rs. 40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Controversy Explained

A formal complaint was filed against Palash, for allegedly committing a financial fraud of Rs. 40 lakh in Sangli, to the Sangli Superintendent of Police. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Vigyan Mane, as per TOI. Vigyan claimed that he first met Palash through Smriti Mandhana’s father. During the meeting (on December 5, 2025), Palash reportedly suggested that Vigyan invest in his upcoming film Nazariya, promising that after its release on OTT platforms, Vigyan could earn a profit of Rs. 12 lakh on an investment of Rs. 25 lakh. The complaint also stated that Palash offered Vigyan a role in the film.

The two reportedly met twice after the initial discussion, and by March 2025, Vigyan had allegedly invested a total of Rs. 40 lakh in the project. Despite a prolonged period of waiting after investing the huge amount, the movie remained incomplete and Vigyan was not repaid. He allegedly received no satisfactory response when he requested his money back, and the complaint claims that Palash blocked Vigyan’s number, which led him to file an official complaint.