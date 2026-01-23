 'This Will Be Dealt Strictly': Palash Muchhal Responds To ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation, Calls It 'Baseless & Factually Incorrect'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Will Be Dealt Strictly': Palash Muchhal Responds To ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation, Calls It 'Baseless & Factually Incorrect'

'This Will Be Dealt Strictly': Palash Muchhal Responds To ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation, Calls It 'Baseless & Factually Incorrect'

Following the cancellation of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal faced cheating and financial fraud allegations worth ₹40 lakh. He denied the claims on Instagram, calling them "baseless and factually incorrect," and stated that his lawyer will pursue the matter through legal channels.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Palash Muchhal |

Following the cancellation of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal faced cheating allegations. The music composer was accused of committing a financial fraud worth Rs. 40 lakh in Sangli, Maharashtra. Amid the controversy, Palash took to his Instagram story to respond, calling the allegations "baseless and factually incorrect."

Palash wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." He further claimed in his statement that these claims are being made with "malicious intent" and to ruin his reputation.

Palash Muchhal

Palash Muchhal |

Palash also added that he will ensure these allegations do not go unchallenged. "My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," he added in his statement.

Palash Muchhal Rs. 40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Controversy Explained

FPJ Shorts
Goa Carnival 2026 To Be Held From February 14; It's Time To Say Hello To King Momo
Goa Carnival 2026 To Be Held From February 14; It's Time To Say Hello To King Momo
Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Inauguration In Mumbai's Dadar Likely Delayed By A Year As Work Misses Today's Centenary Deadline
Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Inauguration In Mumbai's Dadar Likely Delayed By A Year As Work Misses Today's Centenary Deadline
Atul Ltd Q3 Profit Drops To ₹164 Cr, Revenue Rises To ₹1,574 Cr, YoY Growth Strong At 40%
Atul Ltd Q3 Profit Drops To ₹164 Cr, Revenue Rises To ₹1,574 Cr, YoY Growth Strong At 40%
Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO
Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO

A formal complaint was filed against Palash, for allegedly committing a financial fraud of Rs. 40 lakh in Sangli, to the Sangli Superintendent of Police. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Vigyan Mane, as per TOI. Vigyan claimed that he first met Palash through Smriti Mandhana’s father. During the meeting (on December 5, 2025), Palash reportedly suggested that Vigyan invest in his upcoming film Nazariya, promising that after its release on OTT platforms, Vigyan could earn a profit of Rs. 12 lakh on an investment of Rs. 25 lakh. The complaint also stated that Palash offered Vigyan a role in the film.

Read Also
Shreyas Talpade Joins Palash Muchhal's Upcoming Film, Netizens Troll 'Movie Name Is How To Cheat...
article-image

The two reportedly met twice after the initial discussion, and by March 2025, Vigyan had allegedly invested a total of Rs. 40 lakh in the project. Despite a prolonged period of waiting after investing the huge amount, the movie remained incomplete and Vigyan was not repaid. He allegedly received no satisfactory response when he requested his money back, and the complaint claims that Palash blocked Vigyan’s number, which led him to file an official complaint.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dressing Is Personal Choice': Abhinav Shukla Defends Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan After...
'Dressing Is Personal Choice': Abhinav Shukla Defends Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan After...
'This Will Be Dealt Strictly': Palash Muchhal Responds To ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation, Calls...
'This Will Be Dealt Strictly': Palash Muchhal Responds To ₹40 Lakh Sangli Fraud Allegation, Calls...
Border 2 Review: An Emotional Tribute To 'Woh Mitti Ke Bete Jo Wapas Naa Laute'
Border 2 Review: An Emotional Tribute To 'Woh Mitti Ke Bete Jo Wapas Naa Laute'
BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Tickets SOLD OUT In A Blink During The Pre-Sale, More Concert Dates...
BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Tickets SOLD OUT In A Blink During The Pre-Sale, More Concert Dates...
Janhvi Kapoor LIKES Instagram Reel Shading Nicola Peltz As Beckham Feud Rekindles Her Past Drama...
Janhvi Kapoor LIKES Instagram Reel Shading Nicola Peltz As Beckham Feud Rekindles Her Past Drama...