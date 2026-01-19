Shreyas Talpade Joins Palash Muchhal's Upcoming Film, Netizens Troll 'Movie Name Is How To Cheat Woman'

Palash Muchhal |

After all the buzz surrounding Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding, Palash is now gearing up for his next film. The untitled project will feature Shreyas Talpade in a leading role, and shooting for the film is expected to commence soon.

According to Viral Bhayani, Shreyas Talpade will play the role of a common man in Palash Muchhal’s upcoming film, which is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Reports also suggest that Shreyas will lead the cast under Palash’s direction in the untitled project.

After the announcement was made online, a user joked, "Maybe story of the movie includes a husband/boyfriend who cheats." Another wrote, "Movie name is "How to cheat women"." One tweeted, "They should make a web series named “A night before wedding”. It will break all streaming records." Another said, "movie name: sanam bewafa."

Smriti Mandhana Removed Palash Muchhal From Her 2025 Recap

For Smriti Mandhana, 2025 was marked by both her Women’s World Cup victory and her highly publicized wedding controversy. However, she chose to avoid adding anything about Palash in her 2025 recap clip. further talking about her 2026 resolution, Smriti said in one of her posts, "This year, my resolution journey will be A GAME. I have cracked some fun hacks to be consistent that even Quitting will say, 'Who Dat!'"

Smriti and Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, after years of dating, with Palash famously proposing to her on the cricket ground. The couple had even celebrated their sangeet and haldi ceremonies. However, just a day before the wedding, rumours of infidelity involving Palash and a choreographer went viral on social media. Although none of the claims were verified, the couple and their families first announced a delay and eventually decided to cancel the wedding.