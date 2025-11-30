 Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You Were My Sukoon...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You Were My Sukoon...'

Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You Were My Sukoon...'

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 just days before the finale after she hit Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. After her exit, she reunited with Abhishek Bajaj, who penned a heartfelt note saying, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm... You were my sukoon," adding that her eviction felt deeply personal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house in a shocking turn of events, just days before the grand finale, after she intentionally hit her fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. The decision was announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with host Salman Khan addressing the seriousness of the incident.

After her elimination, Ashnoor reunited with Abhishek Bajaj, with whom she had shared a close bond during the show.

Read Also
Abhishek Bajaj Hits Back At Ageism Claims Over His Bond With 21-Year-Old Ashnoor Kaur: 'Faaltu...
article-image

Abhishek Bajaj Reunites With Ashnoor Kaur After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

On Sunday, November 30, Abhishek penned a sweet note for Ashnoor and wrote, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon.You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love."

FPJ Shorts
Inside Sanju Baba’s 'Solaire': A Glamorous Debut Restaurant That Marries Design With Drama
Inside Sanju Baba’s 'Solaire': A Glamorous Debut Restaurant That Marries Design With Drama
Mumbai Local Train Update: After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route
Mumbai Local Train Update: After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route
Lodha Developers To Launch ₹14k Cr Worth Housing Projects In 2nd Half Of FY26
Lodha Developers To Launch ₹14k Cr Worth Housing Projects In 2nd Half Of FY26
Gold Could Retest Record Highs As Traders Eye Powell's Speech, RBI Policy: Analysts
Gold Could Retest Record Highs As Traders Eye Powell's Speech, RBI Policy: Analysts

He added, "Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal! Ps - Jab jab chand taaro ka zikra hoga humara bhi zikra hoga."

Following Ashnoor's eviction announcement, she became emotional and broke down, saying she never believed Tanya was hurt and did not want to leave the show. Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More, who were among Ashnoor's closest friends in the house, also grew emotional after her exit.

Throughout her journey, Ashnoor's gameplay was often seen as being heavily influenced by Abhishek, who was evicted earlier in the season after Pranit More eliminated him.

Read Also
'Pathetic, Anti-Feminism': Komal Pandey SLAMS 'Vile' Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur On...
article-image

During Family Week, Ashnoor’s father also encouraged her to stand up for herself, especially regarding issues such as the 'body shaming' she faced from Tanya Mittal and evicted contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You...

Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You...

Dhurandhar Advance Bookings: Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Of Ranveer Singh's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS...

Dhurandhar Advance Bookings: Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Of Ranveer Singh's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS...

'I'm Number 1 Female Host...': Sophie Choudry Shuts Down Troll Asking How She Survived Bollywood...

'I'm Number 1 Female Host...': Sophie Choudry Shuts Down Troll Asking How She Survived Bollywood...

'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being...

'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being...

'Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Was Eye-Opening': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Wife, Says Life Changed After...

'Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Was Eye-Opening': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Wife, Says Life Changed After...