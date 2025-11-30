Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You Were My Sukoon...'

Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house in a shocking turn of events, just days before the grand finale, after she intentionally hit her fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. The decision was announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with host Salman Khan addressing the seriousness of the incident.

After her elimination, Ashnoor reunited with Abhishek Bajaj, with whom she had shared a close bond during the show.

Abhishek Bajaj Reunites With Ashnoor Kaur After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

On Sunday, November 30, Abhishek penned a sweet note for Ashnoor and wrote, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon.You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love."

He added, "Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal! Ps - Jab jab chand taaro ka zikra hoga humara bhi zikra hoga."

Following Ashnoor's eviction announcement, she became emotional and broke down, saying she never believed Tanya was hurt and did not want to leave the show. Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More, who were among Ashnoor's closest friends in the house, also grew emotional after her exit.

Throughout her journey, Ashnoor's gameplay was often seen as being heavily influenced by Abhishek, who was evicted earlier in the season after Pranit More eliminated him.

During Family Week, Ashnoor’s father also encouraged her to stand up for herself, especially regarding issues such as the 'body shaming' she faced from Tanya Mittal and evicted contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand.