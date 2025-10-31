'Pathetic, Anti-Feminism': Komal Pandey SLAMS 'Vile' Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur On Bigg Boss 19 - VIDEO

Fashion influencer Komal Panday called Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal "vile" and slammed her for body shaming Ashnoor Kaur. Komal also stated that Tanya is the definition of "anti-feminism". For those unversed, during one of the recent episodes, Tanya, along with co-contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri commented on Ashnoor's weight gain. Tanya also stated that the actress looks like her mother.

Even in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya called Ashnoor 'hathi (elephant).'

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (October 31), Komal shared a photo of Tanya and wrote, "This vile woman has body-shamed another female contestant multiple times, and I genuinely cannot stomach her anymore. Tanya, you're the ultimate pick-me - it's beyond repulsive now."

Komal added, "You've somehow become the TRP magnet for all the wrong reasons - fake to the core, desperate for attention from Ashleel Malik (who couldn't care less, by the way), and now stooping to body shaming a graceful, talented, and dignified woman. It's pathetic. Truly. You might win the show, but you'll never win any hearts. Keep digging your own pit of embarrassment - because at this point, you are the definition of anti-feminism."

Body shaming her just because you don’t like her this is so sad .#AshnoorKaur #abhinoorhttps://t.co/imnNRZ0gn3 — arc . ⋆｡ﾟ☁︎｡⋆ (@thingsiove) October 26, 2025

#AshnoorKaur being Body shamed by 3 ladies



pic.twitter.com/Sj9DYLMzeT — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 27, 2025

The controversy erupted during a recent Bigg Boss 19 episode when Neelam jokingly asked Kunickaa and Tanya, “Jurassic Park dekhoge?” (Will you watch Jurassic Park?), while pointing at Ashnoor, who was standing with Pranit More.

Kunickaa and Tanya were seen laughing, while Neelam and Tanya later discussed Ashnoor’s weight gain. Tanya commented that although Ashnoor works out daily, she has gained weight again and “started to look like her mother.”

Besides Komal, television actors Jannat Zubair, Rohan Mehra and influencer Awez Darbar also called out Tanya, Neelam and Kunickaa.

Ashnoor, who rose to fame as a child actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is unaware of the trio's comments. Fans have been demanding that the issue should be raised during Weekend Ka Vaar by host Salman Khan and the trio should be schooled.