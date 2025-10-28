'A Person's Body Is Not...': Jannat Zubair Supports Ashnoor Kaur After Body Shaming Remarks By Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri & Kunickaa Sadanand

Television actress Jannat Zubair has spoken out in support of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur, after a recent episode showed fellow housemates Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri making body shaming remarks about her.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (October 28), Jannat shared a picture of Ashnoor and strongly condemned the comments.

"A person’s body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It’s 2025 - we should’ve evolved past body shaming by now," she wrote. "She’s on that stage because she’s talented, confident, and unstoppable, not because she fits someone’s idea of a ‘perfect body.’ Proud of you, @ashnoorkaur, for holding your head high and being you," Jannat added.

The controversy erupted during a recent Bigg Boss 19 episode when Neelam jokingly asked Kunickaa and Tanya, “Jurassic Park dekhoge?” (Will you watch Jurassic Park?), while pointing at Ashnoor, who was standing with Pranit More.

Kunickaa and Tanya were seen laughing, while Neelam and Tanya later discussed Ashnoor’s weight gain. Tanya commented that although Ashnoor works out daily, she has gained weight again and “started to look like her mother.”

#AshnoorKaur being Body shamed by 3 ladies



pic.twitter.com/Sj9DYLMzeT — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 27, 2025

The remarks sparked backlash on social media, with fans and celebrities condemning the contestants' behaviour. Earlier, Ashnoor’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra also voiced his support.

Taking to his social media accounts, Rohan slammed the trio, writing, “Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial,” along with a thumbs-down emoji.

Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur03 today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you @Kunickaa Neelam and Tanya 👎. https://t.co/b5FzvO5mCr — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) October 27, 2025

Influencer Awez Darbar, who got evicted from the show during the initial weeks, also slammed them for body-shaming Ashnoor.

Ashnoor, who rose to fame as a child actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is unaware of the trio's comments. However, fans and fellow actors have rallied behind her and called for respect.