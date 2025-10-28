Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 28: Mihir Tries To Tell Tulsi What Happened Between Him & Noina In USA, Hemant Stops Him

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Tuesday, October 28), Noina tells her sister that she plans to separate Tulsi and Mihir, for Tulsi's own good, as she believes the two don’t really love each other. Noina says that since Tulsi loves her family, she’ll be fine staying with them after Mihir leaves her. She’s determined to tell Tulsi everything that happened between her and Mihir in the USA. She is also confident that once Tulsi finds out the truth, she will definitely leave Mihir.

Mihir returns home from the USA, and preparations begin for the Dhanteras puja. Tulsi senses that something is amiss with him.

Tulsi loses her temper and snaps at him, saying that marriage is meant to be honoured and upheld. She cites her own relationship with Mihir as an example, explaining that despite their fights and arguments, they never let a third person come between them.

Mihir says that he wants to speak to Tulsi alone. He intends to tell her everything about Noina, but Hemant stops him. Mihir then changes the topic.

Tulsi asks Hemant if anything happened in the USA, but he doesn’t reveal anything. However, Tulsi isn’t convinced and still feels that something is off with Mihir.

Vrinda finds Angad’s credit card among her belongings at home. She thinks of returning it to him but then remembers how Suhas gets upset and angry whenever she meets Angad.

Despite everything, Vrinda still goes to Shantiniketan to return Angad’s card. Tulsi asks her to stay for the Dhanteras puja, but Vrinda says she has to leave. Before she goes, Tulsi gives her a gold coin as a gift and shagun, the same which she had returned when Angad presented it as a gift to her.

Angad is confused and feels that he may never truly love anyone after marrying Mitali. He asks Tulsi, “What if I fall in love with someone else after marriage?”