Satish Shah Should Be Posthumously Honoured With Padma Shri: FWICE To PM Narendra Modi

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to confer the prestigious Padma Shri Award posthumously on late actor Satish Shah for his contribution to Indian cinema and television. Shah passed away at the age of 74 in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest on October 25. He was also battling kidney infection.

In a letter to the PM, FWICE described Shah as "a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation."

The letter mentioned his iconic performances in television classics like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, as well as landmark films including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, which earned him a place as a household name and a symbol of excellence in Indian entertainment.

FWICE also praised Shah's personal qualities, noting that he was a kind and compassionate mentor who supported fellow artists, technicians, and several welfare initiatives of the federation. "His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape," the letter read.

The federation concluded by stating that honouring Shah with a Padma Shri would be "a most fitting tribute to a life devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment," and would recognise a man who inspired generations of artists while making India smile for over four decades.

The appeal comes as fans and colleagues remember Shah's legacy and his enduring impact on Indian television and cinema.

Satish Shah death

While earlier reports claimed Shah died due to kidney failure, his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar denied the reports and revealed that the real cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrest.

Rajesh revealed that Satish was having lunch at his Bandra home when he suddenly passed away.

On Saturday afternoon, October 26, after his death, Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news, adding that the actor could not be saved despite emergency efforts.

The actor's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground in Vile P arle on October 26. Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.