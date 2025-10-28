 Rajinikanth & Dhanush Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Chennai Police Declare Them 'Fake' After Searches
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
South superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush, his former son-in-law, recently received bomb threat emails. The messages, sent to the official email ID of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, claimed that explosives were planted at their Chennai residences.

According to several media reports, officials immediately launched search operations, but after thorough checks, police confirmed the threats were fake.

The anonymous emails also targeted Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai, prompting inspections at all three locations.

Teams from the Teynampet police station and the bomb squad searched Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence. However, no suspicious objects or unauthorised entries were found. Similar checks at Dhanush’s home and Selvaperunthagai’s residence revealed nothing unusual.

Police later declared that all threats were baseless, assuring the public that no explosives were present.

It is to be mentioned that this is not the first such incident in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, false bomb threats were sent targeting actress Trisha and other VIP properties. On October 9, a 37-year-old man named Shabik was arrested for sending a fake bomb alert to actor Vijay’s Neelankarai home.

A few days later, music legend Ilaiyaraaja's T Nagar studio also received a hoax bomb email. Authorities are reportedly investigating the sources of such false threats to ensure the safety of celebs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the film Coolie. He will next be seen in Jailer 2. Reportedly, the film is set to release in 2026.

On the other hand, Dhanush will be seen in Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is set to release on November 28. Dhanush was last seen in the film Idly Kadai. He also directed and produced the film.

