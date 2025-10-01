 Watch Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush Turns Vengeful Lover, Kriti Sanon Caught In Emotional Turmoil
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush Turns Vengeful Lover, Kriti Sanon Caught In Emotional Turmoil

Watch Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush Turns Vengeful Lover, Kriti Sanon Caught In Emotional Turmoil

Dhanush's avatar in the teaser of Tere Ishk Mein is intense and brooding. He is seen thrashing a man, revealing a relentless lover willing to go to any lengths to reclaim his love. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, appears distraught, drinking and smoking. All this hints at the emotional turmoil in her life. Amid the tension, the teaser also offers glimpses of tender, cute moments between the two

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein shared the film's intriguing teaser on Wednesday (October 1). Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is all set to hit the big screens on November 28.

The first glimpse promises an emotional rollercoaster as the teaser drops viewers right into a haldi ceremony gone intense. Kriti's character is seen celebrating, but the moment takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of an injured Dhanush. In a striking scene, he pours gangajal on her head, asking her to wash away the past before stepping into a new life - hinting at a revenge-fueled love story with his former flame.

Dhanush's avatar in the teaser is intense and brooding. He is seen thrashing a man, revealing a relentless lover willing to go to any lengths to reclaim his love. Kriti, on the other hand, appears distraught, drinking and smoking. All this hints at the emotional turmoil in her life. Amid the tension, the teaser also offers glimpses of tender, cute moments between the two, balancing the drama with romance.

The dialogues strike a chord, particularly when Dhanush says, "Shankar kare tera beta ho... tujhe bhi pata chale ki ishq mein jo marr jaate hai vo bhi kisi ke bete hote hai."

FPJ Shorts
Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers Safe-Haven Rush
Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers Safe-Haven Rush
RBI’s New Announcements Reshape Banking Rules, What It Means For Banks, Businesses & You
RBI’s New Announcements Reshape Banking Rules, What It Means For Banks, Businesses & You
Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured
Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured
Maha Navami 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Kanya Pujan
Maha Navami 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Kanya Pujan
Read Also
Idli Kadai X Review: Netizens Praise Dhanush's Acting & Criticise His Direction, Film Receives Mixed...
article-image

Arijit Singh's soulful voice and the background score add depth to the teaser, making it all the more compelling. His voice is one of the major highlights of the teaser.

Some souls are meant to collide. Some love stories are destined to burn brighter. Tere Ishk Mein is set to explore just that.

Tere Ishk Mein is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush Turns Vengeful Lover, Kriti Sanon Caught In Emotional Turmoil

Watch Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush Turns Vengeful Lover, Kriti Sanon Caught In Emotional Turmoil

Selena Gomez Honours Husband Benny Blanco With Hidden Message In Her 2nd Ralph Lauren Lace Wedding...

Selena Gomez Honours Husband Benny Blanco With Hidden Message In Her 2nd Ralph Lauren Lace Wedding...

Sonam Kapoor Pregnant: Actress Expecting Second Child With Anand Ahuja 7 Years After Marriage,...

Sonam Kapoor Pregnant: Actress Expecting Second Child With Anand Ahuja 7 Years After Marriage,...

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement: Ceremony To Begin With Puja On October 2 In Mumbai, Close...

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement: Ceremony To Begin With Puja On October 2 In Mumbai, Close...

Actress Dimple Hayathi Booked For Harassing 22-Year-Old Househelp, Latter Claims Attempt Was Made To...

Actress Dimple Hayathi Booked For Harassing 22-Year-Old Househelp, Latter Claims Attempt Was Made To...