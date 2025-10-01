Watch Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush Turns Vengeful Lover, Kriti Sanon Caught In Emotional Turmoil

The makers of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein shared the film's intriguing teaser on Wednesday (October 1). Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is all set to hit the big screens on November 28.

The first glimpse promises an emotional rollercoaster as the teaser drops viewers right into a haldi ceremony gone intense. Kriti's character is seen celebrating, but the moment takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of an injured Dhanush. In a striking scene, he pours gangajal on her head, asking her to wash away the past before stepping into a new life - hinting at a revenge-fueled love story with his former flame.

Dhanush's avatar in the teaser is intense and brooding. He is seen thrashing a man, revealing a relentless lover willing to go to any lengths to reclaim his love. Kriti, on the other hand, appears distraught, drinking and smoking. All this hints at the emotional turmoil in her life. Amid the tension, the teaser also offers glimpses of tender, cute moments between the two, balancing the drama with romance.

The dialogues strike a chord, particularly when Dhanush says, "Shankar kare tera beta ho... tujhe bhi pata chale ki ishq mein jo marr jaate hai vo bhi kisi ke bete hote hai."

Arijit Singh's soulful voice and the background score add depth to the teaser, making it all the more compelling. His voice is one of the major highlights of the teaser.

Some souls are meant to collide. Some love stories are destined to burn brighter. Tere Ishk Mein is set to explore just that.

Tere Ishk Mein is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.