 Tere Ishk Mein Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; CBFC Passes Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Without Any Visual Cuts
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is all set to release on November 28, 2025. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and well, the movie has been passed by CBFC without any visual cuts. The Aanand L Rai directorial has received a U/A 16+ certificate. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
article-image
Tere Ishk Mein Poster

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is all set to release on November 28, 2025. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and well, the movie has been passed by CBFC without any visual cuts. The Aanand L Rai directorial has received a U/A 16+ certificate.

The intense romantic and action sequences in the film are untouched. However, the makers were told to modify a dialogue.

article-image

Tere Ishk Mein Runtime

The runtime of Tere Ishk Mein is 169.17 minutes, which means it 2 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds long. Well, let's hope that the film keeps us hooked to the screens for those 169.17 minutes.

Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking Report

Tere Ishk Mein's advance booking started on Monday, and according to Sacnilk, till now, already 35k plus tickets have been sold. The film on its first day has already collected Rs. 86.54 lakh without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 2.34 crore.

The pre-release sales of Tere Ishk Mein is expected to be very positive. The film is clearly heading for a good start.

article-image

Kriti Sanon On Her Role In Tere Ishk Mein

While talking about her role in the film, Kriti said, “Mutki’s character has a very diverse graph, what she starts from, what she ends up becoming, her choices, her decisions... there are a lot of layers to what she is doing. A lot is sometimes not said, a lot of justification, a lot of things why she is doing what she is, not said in words. There is no dialogue at times to help you and it just has to be translated in your eyes. That was something new and I really enjoyed it.”

