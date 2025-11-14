Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush's Vengeful & Toxic Romance Turns Kriti Sanon's World Upside Down In Trailer

Photo Via YouTube

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein, one of this year's most-anticipated films, is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush. On Friday, November 14, the makers unveiled the trailer, which shows Dhanush as an angry and volatile young man falling in love with Kriti Sanon, promising an emotionally charged love story that explores longing, loss, and surrender.

The 3-minute 22-second trailer shows a heartbroken Kriti waiting for Dhanush, who is introduced as Shankar, a Flight Lieutenant. As their eyes meet, both are seen overwhelmed with emotion and pain. Later, when Kriti confronts him, she says, "Still aggressive, still hungry. You love this image of yours, don’t you?"

Check out Tere Ishk Mein trailer:

A flashback takes the audience to their college days, where Dhanush's character is seen violently hitting his classmates. Kriti as Mukti tries to stop him and raises her hand to slap him, but he catches it and forces her to strike him instead, leaving her shocked. Later, Kriti tells him she wants to make him a good, non-violent person. Dhanush's character responds by questioning why she is trying to change him, warning that if he falls in love, he could set the entire city of Delhi ablaze.

The trailer also shows glimpses of the two falling in love and enjoying their time together, only for heartbreak to strike when Kriti runs into another man and hugs him. Dhanush's character, devastated, turns into a toxic lover. In a shocking moment, an angry Shankar pours Ganga jal on Mukti while she sits for her Haldi ceremony, signalling the intensity of his obsession.

A voiceover declares, "Don't chase Mukti. Burn in your love so fiercely that she falls at your feet and begs: Please accept me."

Following this, Kriti's character undergoes a dramatic transformation, she turns into an alcoholic, keeps smoking cigarettes, and becomes the complete opposite of her former self, a broken version of the woman she once was.

Tere Ishk Mein is slated to hit the screens on November 28.