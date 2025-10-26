Kriti Sanon Enjoys Romantic Outing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia During UFC 321 In Abu Dhabi, Reunites With Varun Dhawan — PHOTOS

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon seems to be making her relationship more official by the day. For months, she has been rumoured to be dating US-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Neither Kriti nor Kabir have made any public statements confirming or denying the relationship, but their public appearances often make headlines, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Kriti Sanon Enjoys Romantic Outing With BF Kabir Bahia In Abu Dhabi

Kriti enjoyed a romantic outing with her boyfriend Kabir, and she was also joined by Varun Dhawan at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena for UFC 321. On Sunday, October 26, she shared photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi. Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2!"

The rumours about Kriti dating Kabir started after she celebrated her 34th birthday with him in Greece. Several photos and videos of them getting cosy had surfaced online. She had also shared photos from Greece with her friends, but Kabir was not included in them.

But there was a similarity in a photo shared by Kabir on Instagram, where he was seen wearing the same black shrug that Kriti had worn.

Kriti and Kabir have often been spotted together at various events, from attending a friend's wedding in Bangalore to being seen during their vacations. These glimpses have sparked curiosity among fans, fuelling speculation about their relationship.

The couple also has an eight-year age gap.

Kriti Sanon Work Front

On the work front, Kriti is currently preparing for Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, in which she stars alongside Dhanush. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on 28 November in both Hindi and Tamil.

Next, Kriti has Cocktail 2 with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 movie of the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.