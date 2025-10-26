 'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
Actress Ishitta Arun, daughter of Ila Arun, faced backlash after a video of her smiling at her uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral went viral. Responding on Instagram, she said, "Grief isn't a single script... remembering him through laughter isn't disrespect. We remember him honestly, as laughter, courage, and life itself. Next time, know the story before you comment.”

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

Actress Ishitta Arun, daughter of Ila Arun, faced backlash after a video went viral on social media showing her smiling and laughing at her uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral in Mumbai. Pandey, who passed away on Friday at the age of 70, was being remembered by family and friends. Netizens criticised Ishitta for her behaviour, but she has now responded to the trolls, explaining that celebrating her uncle's memory with laughter was not disrespectful.

Ishitta Arun Reacts To Backlash Over Smiling Video At Piyush Pandey's Funeral

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, October 26, Ishitta wrote, "Grief isn't a single script. And when you're saying goodbye to a man who laughed louder than anyone else, remembering him through laughter isn't disrespect. It's continuity. It's muscle memory. It's knowing who he really was."

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Genius' Piyush Pandey: 'Working Around Him Always Felt...
article-image

Further addressing the trolls, Ishitta said they 'took time out of their empty lives to twist a single second' of her video. She added, "What you saw was us laughing at his line- a line only he could deliver. If you had known him, even in passing, you wouldn’t have needed this explained."

Ishitta concluded, "We don't stage grief. We don't mute memory to make strangers comfortable. We remember him honestly- as laughter, courage, and life itself. Next time—know the story before you comment on the moment."

Piyush Pandey's Niece Ishitta Arun Pens Emotional Tribute

After Piyush's demise, Ishitta took to her Instagram handle to share heartfelt memories of her uncle. She revealed that when Piyush first came to Mumbai, it was her mother who realised his talent was being wasted in Calcutta and insisted he move. Piyush then lived with Ila and her husband for the first five years in their small two-bedroom flat in Santacruz. Ishitta recalled that Piyush was her first and only roommate.

Ishita further stated that she will always be proud to have been his first roommate in Mumbai and his niece for life, adding that there will never be another like him, part warmth, part mischief, and full-time original.

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey was known for creating some of India's most iconic campaigns, including Luna Moped, Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, Pandey had been suffering from an infection.

