 Shah Rukh Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Genius' Piyush Pandey: 'Working Around Him Always Felt Effortless & Fun'
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey, calling him a 'genius' who transformed the industry. On X, he wrote, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun." Pandey, known for iconic campaigns like Cadbury and Fevicol, passed away on Friday at the age of 70.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
Piyush Pandey, the man who transformed Indian advertising, passed away on Friday, October 24, at the age of 70. He was the creative genius behind iconic Cadbury, Fevicol, and Asian Paints campaigns. Several Bollywood celebrities penned emotional tributes mourning his loss, and now Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to remember his dear friend and collaborator.

Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Piyush Pandey

Shah Rukh took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."

Piyush Pandey Had Been Battling Infection

According to a statement by Ogilvy, Piyush had been battling an infection that worsened, and he passed away peacefully on Friday morning. The agency wrote, "It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that we share the passing of our beloved Piyush Pandey. His creativity, leadership, and laughter will be missed deeply by every one of us."

Ila Arun's Emotional Tribute To Brother Piyush Pandey

Piyush’s sister, Ila Arun, penned an emotional tribute to her brother, sharing a photo from what appeared to be their Bhai Dooj celebrations, where she is seen applying tilak on his forehead.

She wrote on Instagram, "Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother. Your sister Ila ji."

Piyush Pandey’s funeral will be held on Saturday, October 25, at 11 a.m. at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

