Piyush Pandey Death: Vivek Agnihotri Recalls Working With Him As A Trainee At Ogilvy, Says 'He Made Words Smell Of Mitti & Sound Like Home'

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri fondly remembered his time working with the late advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Friday (October 24) at the age of 70. Reportedly, he had been battling an infection.

Sharing his tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter), Agnihotri wrote, "Kuch khaas tha… When I joined O&M, as a trainee, everyone spoke the Queen’s English. They wanted India to sound like London. And then there was Piyush Pandey, with Rajasthani moustache, sitting in a smoky corner, writing in Hindi, making words smell of mitti and sound like home."

"He didn’t sell brands. He sold emotions. He made us feel that har shabd kuch kehta hai. Har insaan kuch kehta hai. That every heart, every story could speak in our own tongue. And yes, you’ll live on in every ad that feels like India, in every line that tastes meetha, meetha. Kuch nahin bahut khaas tha tum mein…. We won’t let you go from our memories, Piyush, kyonki yeh majboot jod hai, itni asaani se tootega nahin. Om Shanti."

Other celebrities like Hansal Mehta and Smriti Irani also paid heartfelt tributes to Pandey.

Known for creating iconic campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, Pandey’s legacy continues to inspire generations of creatives.

Pandey began his advertising career in 1982 as a client servicing executive at Ogilvy India. His first ad was a print campaign for Sunlight Detergent. Six years later, he moved into the creative department, where he crafted some of India's most iconic campaigns, including Luna moped, Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.

Over a 40-year tenure, Pandey played a pivotal role in making Ogilvy & Mather the largest advertising agency in India, with Ogilvy India emerging as one of the country’s most creative offices. In September 2023, the agency announced a leadership transition, with Pandey stepping down to take on the role of Chief Advisor.