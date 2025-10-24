Did You Know Piyush Pandey Was The Brother Of THIS Famous Singer And He Also Acted In A John Abraham Movie?

Piyush Pandey / John Abraham

This morning, we woke up with the sad news that the famous adman, Piyush Pandey, passed away at the age of 70. He was the man behind many popular ads made in the 90s and early 2000s. Not many would know that Piyush was the brother of a famous singer, and he also appeared as an actor in a movie starring John Abraham.

Piyush was the brother of Ila Arun. The singer sang many popular songs in the 90s, and has also acted in many Hindi movies. Ila is a year older than Piyush. They also have one more brother, Prasoon Pandey, who is a filmmaker.

Piyush Pandey Movie

In 2013, Piyush starred in John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri starrer Madras Cafe. He portrayed the role as a cabinet secretary in the film.

Piyush Pandey Famous Ads

Piyush had worked on many famous advertisements like the BJP's campaign 'Abki baar Modi sarkar', Polio ad with Amitabh Bachchan, Fevicol ads, Cadbury Dairy Milk ad campaign 'Kuch Khaas Hai...', and others. He also wrote the famous song, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

Celebrities Mourn Piyush Pandey's Death

Smriti Irani tweeted, "Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile (sic)."

Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 24, 2025

Vivek Agnihotri, who worked with Pandey, wrote, "Kuch khaas tha… When I joined O&M, as a trainee, everyone spoke the Queen’s English. They wanted India to sound like London. And then there was Piyush Pandey, with Rajasthani moustache, sitting in a smoky corner, writing in Hindi, making words smell of mitti and sound like home. He didn’t sell brands. He sold emotions. He made us feel that Har shabd kuch kehta hai. Har insaan kuch kehta hai. That every heart, every story could speak in our own tongue. And yes, you’ll live on in every ad that feels like India, in every line that tastes meetha, meetha. Kuch nahin bahut khaas tha tum mein…. We won’t let you go from our memories, Piyush, kyonki yeh majboot jod hai, itni asaani se tootega nahin. Om Shanti (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rest in peace.