 'What A Mind-Blowing...': Allu Arjun Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, Can't Stop Praising The Film
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 had hit the big screens earlier this month, but even after more than 20 days of its release, the movie is still doing very well at the box office. Allu Arjun watched the movie on Thursday, and on Friday, he took to X (Twitter) to praise Kantara 2. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Allu Arjun / Kantara Chapter 1 Poster

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 had hit the big screens earlier this month, but even after more than 20 days of its release, the movie is still doing very well at the box office. Allu Arjun watched the movie on Thursday, and on Friday, he took to X (Twitter) to praise Kantara 2.

The Pushpa 2 actor tweeted, "Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft. Aesthetic performances by @rukminitweets garu, #Jayaram garu, @gulshandevaiah garu, and others (sic)."

"Brilliant work by the technicians…especially the music by @AJANEESHB garu, cinematography by #AravindSKashyap garu, art direction by @DharaniGange91 garu, and stunts by #ArjunRaj garu. Big congratulations to producer @VKiragandur garu and the entire @hombalefilms team. Honestly, words fall short to describe the experience. Lots of love, admiration, and respect (sic)," he further wrote.

Rishab Shetty Tweets He Is 'Truly Grateful'

Replying to Allu Arjun, Rishab wrote, "Thank you @alluarjun avre for the lovely wishes. Truly grateful for your warmth and support. More power and success to you always (sic)."

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 on its fourth Thursday (October 23, 2025) collected Rs. 6.6 crore, taking the 22-day total to Rs. 564.1 crore. The film's Hindi dubbed version has collected the highest amount in all versions. Till now, it has minted Rs. 192.90 crore. It will easily cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in Hindi.

On Thursday, Rishab shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film and tweeted, "Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots that's where the real fun of filmmaking begins!"

