Sunil Pal SHOCKS Netizens With Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai, Sparks Health Concerns – VIDEO

Comedian Sunil Pal recently made an appearance at Kapil Sharma’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 premiere in Mumbai, which was a star-studded event attended by Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel, Suniel Shetty, Krushna Abhishek, Tabu, Rajiv Thakur, Arti Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Archana Puran Singh, Maniesh Paul, Zakir Khan, Johnny Lever, and Aamir Khan along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Sunil Pal's Weight Loss Sparks Health Concerns

However, Sunil's appearance caught eyeballs as his drastic weight loss shocked fans. Dressed in a blue shirt, black trousers, a black cap, and slippers, he posed for the paparazzi at the event. His drastic transformation also sparked health concerns.

The video shared by an X user named @JyotiDevSpeaks, wrote, "Kapil Sharma ki nayi film #KisKiskoPyaarKarun2 ke premiere par Sunil Pal nazar aaye. Sunil Pal hamesha naye comedians se khunnas rakhte rahe hain—chahe Kapil Sharma ho ya aaj-kal ke naye stand-up comedians, woh sabki burai karte rahe. Aur baaki log kahaan se kahaan pahunch gaye, jabki inki yeh haalat ho gayi hai."

How Netizens Reacted:

Soon after the video went viral, several netizens reacted to his drastic transformation, with one user saying, "Woh sab theek hai, lekin bhai yeh daaru bahut peeta hai. Yeh haalat daaru ne banayi hai." Another added, "Someone should give him food. He seems to be starving." Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

While another said, "Seems like he is suffering from some disease! Can’t believe he won the laughter champions once."

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film features Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain and Manjot Singh.