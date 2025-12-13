Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Sachet-Parampara Allegations Over Bekhayali Credit: 'Go To The Court, Do Defamation Case If...'

Amaal Mallik, Sachet-Parampara | Photo Via Instagram

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, recently seen on Bigg Boss 19, has finally responded after composer-singer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur accused him of falsely claiming credit for the song Bekhayali from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, even sharing a video on Instagram alleging that Mallik stole credit.

Amaal Mallik Reacts To Sachet-Parampara Controversy Over Bekhayali Credit

Following the release of the video, Amaal addressed the allegations, telling Zoom that if anyone wants to malign his name in the industry, they can. He added, "If someone claims in interviews ki usne bhi remix kiya toh kiya. Kaise kiya voh bhi aap dekho."

Amaal further said, "Kisika credit khaya? Nahi. Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya?" He added that while some people put their names on others' songs and claim credit, he has never done that, questioning if any original composer whose song he has recreated has ever come forward claiming that Amaal destroyed their song.

Amaal said that they never say this to his face because half of them are afraid of him, which he claims is the truth, and that while they won’t confront him directly, they make statements on Instagram instead of taking the matter to court.

"If anyone has a problem, go to the court straight up. Do a case of defamation if you feel I have copied your music," concluded Mallik.

Amaal had earlier stated that he shared a tune with Sachet and Parampara via WhatsApp, which was later used as a reference while composing Bekhayali.

However, Sachet and Parampara later denied this claim, asserting that the song was entirely created by them.