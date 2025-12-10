'We Want An Apology': Sachet & Parampara Leak Bigg Boss 19 Star Amaal Mallik's Chats Over Kabir Singh Song Controversy

amaal mallik | Instagram

Music duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon took to Instagram to call out Bigg Boss 19 star Amaal Mallik over allegations of plagiarism related to the song Bekhayali from the movie Kabir Singh. The duo made a video saying, "This is regarding Mr. Amaal Mallik.." and claimed that the song Bekhayali was entirely created by them. They also stated that Amaal’s claim that his song was copied "is absolutely false," as it was allegedly made by them.

The duo went on to share chats between them and Amaal, in which Amaal was seen congratulating Sachet for the song. In the video, they said, "agar aapka yeh kehna hai ki hamne aapka gana churaya hai to aap release ke baad hame congratulations kyu keh rahe hain (If you are saying that we stole your song, then why are you congratulating us after its release?) (sic)."

They further asked, "Amaal aapko kya jarurat pad rahe hai ye sab karne ki." Parampara added that in the industry, it doesn’t matter whether someone is an insider or outsider; all that matters is whether your skill is worth it.

Sachet and Parampara also demanded that Amaal publicly apologise, warning that they will take the matter to court if he does not. Sachet said, "We request you to come up with some answer. Aapka mujhe sorry bhi chahiye kyunki aap social media pe gaye hain to defame us. We are going in court..." They further added, "We want an apology from you in public."

The music duo also urged fans to know the truth before blaming anyone. The caption of their post stated, "Warning ⛔️ ‼️This video could have been a 10 sec video also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK (sic)."

Sachet and Parampara further warned that they will take legal action against anyone who tries to claim credit for their work.