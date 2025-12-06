'He Looked Into My Eyes And Lied': Malti Chahar Exposes Amaal Mallik's False Narratives In Bigg Boss 19—EXCLUSIVE

After her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Malti Chahar has finally addressed the growing conversation around her equation with co-contestant Amaal Mallik. Despite knowing each other before entering the show and meeting multiple times outside, Amaal repeatedly denied their past interactions inside the house - a move Malti says left her shocked, demeaned, and disrespected. What started as a mutual decision to keep their acquaintance low-key soon turned into Amaal allegedly portraying her as his 'fangirl' while distancing himself from the truth.

In an explosive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Malti reveals how Amaal 'looked her in the eyes and lied,' why she confronted him, and how she responded to rumours calling her Amaal's 'secret girlfriend'.

Malti took a stand for herself and called out Amaal for disrespecting her. She said, “First of all, I had no idea Amaal was doing all this because he used to be nice to me on my face, so how would I know that he’s doing all this behind my back. When Shehbaz (Badesha) came and told me that Amaal said we met only for a few minutes, I got really angry. I couldn’t believe Amaal is going and saying all this. When I confronted Amaal, he said we had met at someone’s party for only two minutes. This isn’t true. We had decided before going inside that we would maintain that we had just met once because we didn’t want people to link us up. So we didn’t want to tell everyone how much we had met and all. We were cordial about that. But I never said that we’ve met for only 5 minutes. Shehbaz made it look like I am a fangirl of Amaal, so that’s what made me angry. Then I told Amaal that it would take me just 2 minutes to prove you wrong, so don’t set false narratives, but he still looked into my eyes and lied. I still don’t have any idea why Amaal kept lying about us. In fact, we were also called to the confession room, and we were advised to sort it out. Then I explained to Amaal that he shouldn’t do this because this is showing me in the wrong light and he’s demeaning me.”

When asked why Amaal got so offended when she revealed he once texted her calling her ‘gorgeous’, Malti said, “I couldn’t understand why he got so scared when I said that he called me gorgeous. How is that a bad thing? In fact, even inside the house, he once called me beautiful, so for me it was very normal. How is calling someone gorgeous wrong? It’s a compliment. I had no idea he would feel so bad if I revealed this on the show. Before exiting the house, I gave it back to Amaal but it wasn’t shown. I shouted at him.”

Malti also commented on rumours of her being Amaal’s secret girlfriend. The actress-director said, “Firstly, please go and ask Amaal if he even has a girlfriend. I used to feel he’s lying but why should I question his narrative? I met him three months back, but I didn’t think he had a girlfriend, nor did he tell me. And I don’t even think he has said he has a girlfriend, he just says he likes a girl and it's one-sided. When I used to talk to him before Bigg Boss, I had no idea about this. When I went inside, I didn’t question it because he was so scared of me questioning him about anything. Let him do whatever he wants to do inside the house.”