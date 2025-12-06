 UP: Allahabad HC Rejects Bhojpuri Singer & YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore's Anticipatory Bail In PM Modi Remarks Case
The Allahabad High Court rejected Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore’s anticipatory bail plea in a case over alleged indecent remarks against PM Narendra Modi. The case, linked to her comments on the April Pahalgam terror attack, alleges she spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments. Rathore maintains her statements were about security concerns, not a song.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
UP: Allahabad HC Rejects Bhojpuri Singer & YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore's Anticipatory Bail In PM Modi Remarks Case | X @MeghUpdates

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bhojpuri singer and YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore on Friday in connection with a case related to alleged indecent remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case was registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow over comments made by Rathore in April. Rathore has faced multiple FIRs across Uttar Pradesh for similar allegations.

About The Case

The case relates to comments made by Rathore in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion.

article-image

In an earlier interview with ANI, Rathore defended her statements and insisted that her words had been misinterpreted. Rathore said that her intention was to question the Prime Minister about the safety arrangements in the wake of the attack. The Bhojpuri singer also added that the remarks were not intended as a song, but instead as a direct appeal over security concerns for tourists.

"That was not a song; it was a statement regarding the Pahalgam incident in which many people lost their lives. I asked the PM about the security arrangements for the tourists at that place. And just because of this, complaints and 1 FIR have been lodged against me at many places...," Rathore told ANI.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national. The complaint claimed that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments. It was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj police station.

