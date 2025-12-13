Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Show A Huge Jump On Saturday

Dhurandhar Poster | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is in no mood to slow down at the box office. In fact, the second weekend collection is expected to be better than the first weekend. While it had a fantastic day eight, now on its ninth day, Saturday, the movie is expected to show a huge jump at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 35-40 crore on its ninth day. But, if there are better footfalls during the late evening and night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 40 crore.

On its first weekend, Dhurandhar had collected Rs. 103 crore. But, it is expected that during its second weekend, the film's collection will be better. Till now, the movie has collected Rs. 239.75 crore, and looking at the current trend, we can expect that the film during its second weekend will mint around Rs. 105-110 crore, taking the total to around Rs. 310-320 crore, which will be an excellent number.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, in just 10 days, the part 1 will surpass the budget of both movies.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

After watching Dhurandhar, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the part 2 of the film, which will release on Eid next year. The movie will clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic. But, looking at the response Dhurandhar part 1 has received, we are sure the audience will be super excited for part 2, and it will be a tough competion between both movies.

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.