 'Get A Life...': Director Sanjay Gupta Says He Has Been Abused After Claiming He's Not Interested In Propaganda In Dhurandhar
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta praised Dhurandhar as a 'one-man show,' lauding director Aditya Dhar's vision. After tweeting he is 'not interested in all the propaganda bulls*it,' he faced backlash. Gupta clarified on X, saying he didn't think the film contained any propaganda, "I can't believe the whole lot of idiots abusing me... Get a life," he wrote.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing Kante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Kaabil, Mumbai Saga, and others, recently praised Dhurandhar, calling the spy actioner a 'one-man show' and lauding Aditya Dhar's vision and effort. However, he soon faced backlash after his tweet of praise mentioned that he is 'not interested in all the propaganda bulls*it.'

Sanjay Gupta Says He Has Been Abused After Praising Dhurandhar

Netizens then questioned what propaganda he was referring to, and the director revealed that he has been receiving abuse ever since. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) Gupta wrote, "I can't believe the whole lot of idiots abusing me for this tweet about #Dhurandhar. What I mean is that I don't think there is any propaganda in the film. Get a life guys."

Check it out:

article-image

What Sanjay Gupta Said About Dhurandhar

Sanjay wrote, "I finally watched #DHURANDHAR and thoroughly enjoyed it. For me it was a ONE MAN SHOW all the way and that man is @AdityaDharFilms. I'm not interested in all the propaganda bullshit. I had super fun watching it in IMAX especially the music. WELL DONE & CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar wrapped up its first week with a bumper performance, earning Rs 207.25 crore. With an India gross of Rs 287.75 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 85 crore, the film’s total worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 372.75 crore.

article-image

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

