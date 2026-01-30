 'One Hour Power Cut Ne Aukaad Bata Di': Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta On Sudden Power Outage In Mumbai's Versova
On Friday, several western parts of Mumbai faced a sudden power outage due to a tripping issue. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta raised concern, tweeting, "Been half an hour. Total power failure in Versova." Expressing disappointment later, he said the one-hour cut made him realise how 'Mumbaikars are truly blessed,' adding that he would order inverter bulbs for emergencies like this.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
On Friday, January 30, several western parts of Mumbai faced a sudden power outage due to a tripping issue, Adani Electricity confirmed. Amid this, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Kaabil, Mumbai Saga, and others, raised concerns over the sudden power cut.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gupta wrote, "Been half an hour. Total power failure in Versova. Does any one have an idea why and how long???"

In another post, Gupta expressed disappointment and wrote, "Most homes outside of Mumbai have generators or inverters. I have none. Never needed it. But first thing now will order inverter bulbs for emergencies like this. Even if rare."

"One hour power cut ne aukaad bata di. Imagine where this happens normally in major cities. Small towns ki toh baat hi chhod do. We Mumbaikars are truly blessed," said Gupta.

Casting director Nalini Rathnam replied to Sanjay, saying, "All over Andheri west. Expected by 8:30 I'm told. Some cable fault in JP Road."

In a post on social media platform X, Adani Electricity wrote, "There is currently a power outage in the western parts of Mumbai due to a tripping issue. Our team is actively working to resolve the problem and restore the power supply as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support during this time."

Meanwhile, recently A journalist shared his love for the Kaabil on X and wrote, "One of my absolute top picks as far as revenge thrillers go! @iHrithik in top form as a blind protagonist in this excellent @_SanjayGupta cliffhanger. My only question is WHEN do we get to see #Kaabil2 ! #muchawaited."

To which Gupta replied with great excitement, confirming the sequel and wrote, "IT’S R E FLA D Y ! ! ! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!."

However, the filmmaker’s reply has since been deleted.

