'Yeh Ek Shadyantra Hai...': Rakhi Sawant REACTS To Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash After Being Spotted In Mumbai- VIDEO

Rakhi Sawant, Ajit Pawar |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on January 28 when his chartered plane crashed at Baramati Airport while attempting a second landing amid poor visibility. The aircraft burst into flames during the landing attempt. Along with Pawar, the crash claimed the lives of two pilots, Sumit Kapur and Sambhavi Pathak; Pawar's personal security officer, Vidip Jadhav; and a flight attendant, Pinky Mali.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Ajit Pawar's Death

Days after his death, Rakhi Sawant reacted to Pawar's passing, calling it a 'conspiracy.' On Friday, Rakhi was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. When asked about Ajit Pawar's demise, she was heard saying in Hindi: "Ajit dada ke liye main shraddhanjali dene aayi hoon. Bohot zyada dukh hua hai. Lekin koi kuch bhi bole, shadyantra hai. Woh humare favourite neta the. Yeh ek shadyantra hai."

(I have come to pay my respects to Ajit Dada. I am extremely saddened. But no matter what anyone says, it’s all a conspiracy. He was our favourite leader. This is a conspiracy.)

Check out the video:

Ajit Pawar Funeral

Pawar was cremated in his hometown Baramati in Pune district following his death in a plane crash. He was cremated with full state honours on Thursday at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground in Baramati, located around 100 kms from Pune city, in the presence of prominent politicians and thousands of people.

Thousands of Pawar supporters and NCP loyalists gathered ahead of the funeral procession, which began at 9 am and concluded at Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan ground. Pawar's family, his wife Sunetra and sons Parth and Jay were present, along with his uncle, Sharad Pawar.