 '2-3 Reh Gayi...': Yuzvendra Chahal REACTS To AI Poster Of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash & Shefali Bagga
Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been in the spotlight for his love life since his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, recently found himself at the centre of viral AI posters of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3. Featuring him alongside Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga, the posters caught his attention, prompting a sarcastic reaction: "2-3 reh gayi..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who has often made headlines for his love life since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, was rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash; however, reports suggested the two had parted ways after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. More recently, Chahal was spotted with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga outside a restaurant in Mumbai, sparking fresh dating rumours.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 AI Posters Go Viral

Amid all this, viral AI-generated posters of Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3, featuring Chahal alongside Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga, have taken social media by storm. The AI posters, created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria (@vijaycreationn) and shared on his Instagram handle, caught Chahal's attention.

Check it out:

Who Is Shefali Bagga? Bigg Boss 13 Fame Sparks Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal After Dinner...
article-image

Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts

Reacting sarcastically to the viral posters, Chahal quipped, "2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time." (Two or three are still missing, admin, do better research next time).

Photo Via Instagram

Dhanashree Verma Reveals Being Cheated By Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, who was seen as a contestant on the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, made a shocking revelation about her marriage, claiming that Yuzvendra cheated on her within the first year of their marriage.

'Why Put Somebody Else Down...': Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce From...
article-image

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who officially divorced in March 2025, became the talk of the latest episode as she shared the details of being cheated on during a breakfast-table conversation with fellow contestant Kubbra Sait.

It all began when Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'" To this, Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra visibly shocked.

Yuzvendra Chahal Denies Dhanashree Verma's Cheating Claims

After which, denying the cheating allegations, Yuzvendra stated that they were married for 4.5 years and questioned, if he had cheated in the second month, why would anyone continue the marriage for so long.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020.

