Who Is Shefali Bagga? Bigg Boss 13 Fame Sparks Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal After Dinner Outing Video Goes Viral

Shefali Bagga, the Indian TV personality and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has become a hot topic online after being spotted with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in Mumbai, sparking fresh dating speculation. This comes at a time when speculation around Chahal and influencer RJ Mahvash has resurfaced, after netizens noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling rumours of a fallout.

Despite earlier reports linking Chahal and Mahvash, neither has addressed the unfollowing.

Meanwhile, recent paparazzi videos showed Chahal in a black shirt and faded blue jeans, while Bagga was seen in a sleek black bodycon dress. Although there were no posed pictures or official statements, the timing of the spotting was enough to spark curiosity among netizens.

In the now-viral videos, paps are heard asking them to pose together, however, they did not.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "Chahal ko pata hai agar sath me photo li toh Shefali ke sath bhi link up shuru kar denge," whereas another wrote, "I think new connection😍😍😍"

"Bhai thoda cricket pe bhi dhyan de do," wrote another user.

"Yuzi getting ready for a hattrick," commented another person.

Here's how others reacted:

Who is Shefali Bagga?

Born on July 1, 1994, in New Delhi, Shefali began her career as a news anchor and journalist. Her break into mainstream pop culture came with her stint on reality TV. Shefali first gained recognition as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

In the years since, she has evolved into a TV host, influencer, and content creator, with a growing presence in lifestyle, cricket-related shows, and social media collaborations.

Reportedly, her net worth is between Rs 8–10 crore as of 2025.

Beyond reality TV, Shefali has built a multi-faceted media profile. She has hosted sports and entertainment shows, appeared in music videos and projects linked to digital streaming platforms. She remains active on social media with travel, lifestyle, and fitness content.