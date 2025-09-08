 'Why Put Somebody Else Down...': Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal On Rise And Fall– VIDEO
Dhanashree Verma, a contestant on Rise And Fall, spoke about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, hinting at the disrespect she faced. She said, "I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him." On negative PR, she added, "Why put somebody else down… you are just wasting your time."

article-image

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, currently a contestant on the reality show Rise And Fall hosted by Ashneer Grover, spoke about her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She hinted at the disrespect she faced, mentioning that while she could have disrespected him in return, she chose not to, out of respect for the fact that he was once her husband.

Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel and Aahana Kumra, Dhanashree said, "Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai. When you are in a marriage, and when you are responsible, you also have to keep the other person’s respect in your hands. Ja kar mein bhi disrespect kar sakti thi? I don’t have the right to say things as a woman? He was my husband. I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him."

Check out the video:

article-image

When Nayandeep asked her if she is now cynical about love, she responded that she is not cynical, the word is too harsh, but she is simply not interested. Further, Dhanashree said that if a person wants to see themselves as a better individual, they should focus on improving through their work.

'Why Put Somebody Else Down To Clean Your Image?': Dhanashree

Dhanashree added, "Why put somebody else down to clean your image? No matter how much negative PR you do about me, no matter how much you go and say about me, that is not going to help you. You are just wasting your time. Image kyu clean karni hai, koi kuch bol hi nahi raha hai. You have to be respectful. Aapka ek point par rishta tha na… Ek hota hai when you know ki mein kuch bhi karu, log mujhe bura bolne hi nahi wale hai."

She shared that, living in a country like India, support often feels one-sided, with Yuzvendra receiving most of it. Despite this, he went ahead and spoke about her, which she called 'intentional.'

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020, and their divorce was granted by mutual consent in February 2025.

