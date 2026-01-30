Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 30: Ranvijay Demands To Stay In Shantiniketan Post-Divorce, Threatens Pari

Noina, on the other hand, says it was necessary to defeat Tulsi and also calls it a smart business move. She explains that Tulsi has an order to prepare 1,000 sarees, but due to Pari's case and Gomzi's return, she has lost focus and will not be able to complete it. As a result, the order will go to another company, meaning the Viranis will benefit. Noina says she planned everything and will now defeat Tulsi in business as well.

Tulsi says that Pari cannot lose hope now and must move forward. Vrinda then reminds Tulsi about the orders, apologising and saying she understands the situation. Tulsi responds that she now has two responsibilities, to strengthen Pari and to fulfil the orders, and she will complete both properly.

Pari tells Tulsi that she is very scared and says she will not be able to live without her daughter, Garima, if Ranvijay takes her away. Tulsi assures Pari that the court has already given its verdict and adds that, if needed, they will approach the High Court or even the Supreme Court. Tulsi tells Pari that her case is weak for now, but they must seek proper legal advice.

Pari says Ranvijay is pretending to be a good father and a good human being in court, while in reality he is the complete opposite. Just then, Ranvijay knocks on the door to take Garima and forcibly takes his daughter from Pari. As he leaves, Pari begs him not to take her, saying he will not care for Garima and that their daughter cannot live without her mother.

Tulsi diverts Garima's attention and asks her to go and play, after which she questions Ranvijay about his motives. He says Pari has ruined his life and taken everything from him, so he has snatched his daughter in return. With folded hands, Pari cries and pleads with him not to take Garima away. Tulsi stops Pari and asks Ranvijay what he wants.

Ranvijay demands that Pari return to Shantiniketan and announce that he will also live there. When Pari says he cannot live there as they are divorced, Ranvijay points out that Mihir lives with his girlfriend, Noina, without his wife, Tulsi. He says his demands are final, adds that Garima's full custody is fixed, and threatens that he can stop Pari from ever meeting her daughter if she refuses.

Tulsi takes Pari aside to talk.

Pari then goes to Shantiniketan with Ranvijay, where the Virani's question her decision to live with him. Mihir interrupts, saying that he is allowing Ranvijay to stay at Shantiniketan. He tells Ranvijay that he hates him, but since it is about his daughter and granddaughter, he is letting Ranvijay stay in Shantiniketan.

In an emotional moment, Pari apologises to her father Mihir and they share a hug, Mihir says that they are family.

Pari recalls Tulsi telling her that Ranvijay should be allowed to stay at Shantiniketan, asking her what matters more, her daughter or her ex-husband. Tulsi made it clear that for Garima's sake, Pari has only one option. Since Ranvijay has custody, his real motive is to live at Shantiniketan. If the family agrees, at least Garima will be safe and within their sight. Tulsi had also assured Pari that Mihir would agree to her decision and support her.

Back at Shantiniketan, Shobha and Ritik apologise to Pari, assuring her of their support and saying they stand by her decision. Pari then texts Tulsi to thank her, saying the entire family has understood her situation.