'Sports Channels Maine Bandh Kar Diye Hai': Did Dhanashree Verma Take A Dig At Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal In Latest Promo of Rise And Fall?

Dhanashree Verma will next be seen in the reality show Rise And Fall. On Sunday, August 31, 2025, a promo of the show was released, in which she says, "Queen ko star banne ki zarorat nahi hai aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Pent house mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine bandh kar diye hai." Well, we wonder whether she took a dig at her Yuzvendra Chahal in the promo.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Dhanashree Verma / Yuzvendra Chahal

A new reality show titled Rise And Fall is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player. There will be 16 celebrities in the show, and they will be staying in two different worlds. While some contestants will play as rulers and stay in a penthouse, the other contestants will play as workers and stay in the basement. Till now, we have come to know that the show will feature Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and Nayandeep Rakshit.

In a latest promo, Nayandeep and Dhanashree are seen as a worker and ruler, respectively. While talking to Nayandeep, Dhanashree says, "Queen ko star banne ki zarorat nahi hai aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Pent house mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine bandh kar diye hai." Check out the post below...

Well, we wonder whether Dhanashree took a dig at her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, in the promo by saying that she has shut down all the sports channels.

Dhanashree Verma & Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce

FPJ Shorts
Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in 2020. Reportedly, they were separated in 2022, and in March this year, the two got divorced. According to reports, the cricketer has paid Rs. 4.75 crore as alimony to the dancer.

Dhanashree has to face a lot of social media trolling as netizens call her a gold digger. Also, the day their divorce was finalised, Yuzi was seen wearing a t-shirt which had 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' written on it.

Dhanashree On 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt

A few days ago, in an interview with Humans of Bomday, the dancer had spoken about her divorce, and she said, "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this."

Rise And Fall Release Date

Rise And Fall is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player On September 6, 2025. It will be hosted by the Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover.

