Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Did Krish Steal Dadisa's Ring?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira informing Vidya and Madhav that the ring is fake. She also reveals that Krish had stolen the real ring and sold it to a jeweller.

When Manisha asks about her original ring, Abhira and Armaan begin arguing, claiming that they had misplaced it. However, Vidya intervenes and accuses Krish of stealing the ring. Krish defends himself, calling out everyone for blaming him without any proof. As Armaan questions Krish about selling both the ring and the property, Dadi Sa suddenly faints, leaving the entire family distressed.

The doctor later informs the family that Dadi Sa has suffered a minor heart attack and warns them not to give her any stress, as it could lead to a more severe attack in the future.

Madhav then brings the police, along with the person involved in the case, who claims that Krish was not the one who sold him the ring. He provides the phone number of the actual seller, but it turns out to be switched off. He also states that he did not note the car number of the person who sold the ring. As a result, it cannot be proven that Krish stole the ring. Armaan hugs Krish and apologises for doubting him.

Meanwhile, Abir and Kiara decide to postpone their wedding until Dadi Sa recovers. Upon hearing this, Dadi Sa regains consciousness and insists that the wedding should take place as she is feeling better. She then asks the family to take her home. Once back home, Dadi Sa urges them not to delay Abir and Kiara’s wedding, as she is unsure about her health.

On the other hand, Armaan and Abhira discuss their next steps since the real culprit has not been found. Abhira urges Armaan to stop searching for the thief, as she does not want any new issues to arise. She suggests buying the ring again from the jeweller.

The promo shows Armaan questioning Abhira about why she is trying to mend things between Dadi Sa and Maa Sa when they have already decided to focus solely on Abir and Kiara’s wedding.