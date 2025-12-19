 Ram Gopal Varma Says Dhurandhar's Success Is A 'Warning' To Film Industry To Grow Up; Aditya Dhar Reacts
Ram Gopal Varma praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and also called the Aditya Dhar-directorial a 'quantum leap in Indian cinema'. He also said that the success of Dhurandhar is a 'warning' to the film industry to 'grow up'. Varma laid down several unique lessons that the filmmakers can learn from Dhurandhar. He also praised Aditya for redrawing the grammar of mainstream Indian cinema

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma showered praise on Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster film Dhurandhar and also called the Aditya Dhar-directorial a 'quantum leap in Indian cinema'. He also said that the success of Dhurandhar is a 'warning' to the film industry to 'grow up'.

Taking to his official X account on Friday (December 19), Varma laid down several unique lessons that the filmmakers can learn from Dhurandhar. He also praised Aditya for redrawing the grammar of mainstream Indian cinema.

"I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema, be it north or south ..That’s because Dhurandhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap. What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never before experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind," he wrote.

Take a look at his posts here:

Reacting to Varma's review, Aditya wrote, "Sir… 🙏 If this tweet were a film, I would have gone to watch it first day first show, stood in the last row, and come out changed. I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never happened. But somewhere along the way, without knowing it, I worked inside your cinema. Your films didn’t teach me how to make movies — they taught me how to think dangerously."

"To have you say that Dhurandhar is a quantum leap feels surreal, emotional, and honestly a little unfair… because now whatever I do next has to live up to this tweet. 😄 You were one of my favourite directors who made Indian cinema feel fearless, impolite, and alive. If Dhurandhar has even a fraction of that DNA, it’s because your films whispered (sometimes screamed) in my head while I was writing and directing it," he added.

On a concluding note, he wrote, "If I’ve assumed the audience is intelligent, it’s because you taught an entire generation that cinema should never apologize for its ambition. Thank you for this generosity, this madness, and this validation. The fan in me is overwhelmed. The filmmaker in me feels challenged. And the boy who came to Mumbai to work under RGV… finally feels seen."

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar performed well on its first 14 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 460 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Directed and written by Aditya, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon and others.

