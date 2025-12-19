 Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
A video has gone viral on social media in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen romancing each other. The X user, who shared the video, claims it is a leaked song from their upcoming film, King. But the truth is that it is a video made with AI. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most awaited films of 2026. The film's first look was unveiled on SRK's birthday this year, and now, a video has made it to social media, in which we can see SRK and Deepika romancing each other. In the background, a song titled Main Toh Behek Gaya is being played, and the video has gone viral on social media.

The X user, who shared the video, claimed that it is a leaked song from King. But, later it was revealed by other netizens that it is an AI-made video. Check out video below....

Netizens React To Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's AI-Made Video

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen wrote, "Bhai yeh edit bhi agar khan saab theatre mein laga de to 100 crores kar jayega (sic)." Another X user wrote, "SRK bhai saheb on screen - chumma chumma de de nahi karenge bhai... AI created hai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "All scenes are looking like ai generated as there are no emotions in the face (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Clearly, AI is getting dangerous, but even in a fake video, SRK and Deepika's chemistry is just perfect.

King Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King stars many other actors like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. The film's first look, which was released in November this year, promised that it is going to be a perfect actioner.

King Release Date

The makers of King have not yet announced the release date of the film. But, there are reports that it might hit the big screens during Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch King as SRK will be making a comeback after a gap of three years.

