Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lionel Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi | X (Twitter) PTI

Shah Rukh Khan met football legend Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India, on Saturday. The video of the same has made it to social media, and fans of SRK and Messi are going crazy. The superstar was accompanied by his son, AbRam, and in the video, we can see that Messi is clicking picture with the star kid.

Check out the video below...

VIDEO | Kolkata: Football icon Lionel Messi to virtually unveil his 70-foot statue from Salt Lake stadium, with West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan present at the event.#LionelMessi #Kolkata #Football



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/dqISIwMgl4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025

Fans React To Shah Rukh Khan & Lionel Messi Video

Fans are going crazy to see SRK and Messi together. A netizen tweeted, "When Bollywood meets Football Royalty 🐐✨ Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi — pure star power, one frame (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The world’s biggest movie star Shah Rukh Khan meets the world’s biggest sports icon Lionel Messi in Kolkata. History written (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "LEGENDARY MEETING❤️ Shah Rukh Khan & Messi together! King of Cinema meets Football’s GOAT (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

When Bollywood meets Football Royalty 🐐✨



Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi — pure star power, one frame 🇮🇳⚽️#goattourindia #SharuhkKhan #MessiInIndia #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/5rIz9TMl0i — Nadhvi Irfan (@nadhvi_irfan) December 13, 2025

The world’s biggest movie star Shah Rukh Khan meets the world’s biggest sports icon Lionel Messi in Kolkata. History written. ✨⚽🎬#ShahRukhKhan#LionelMessi



pic.twitter.com/wDmsoboXL2 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) December 13, 2025

LEGENDARY MEETING❤️



Shah Rukh Khan & Messi together! King of Cinema meets Football’s GOAT

🐐🐐

#GOATIndiaTour pic.twitter.com/cKfr2kQDbK — 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐇𝐈🇦🇷 (@goat10R) December 13, 2025