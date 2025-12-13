VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Down In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Lands For 'GOAT India Tour 2025'

Image: ArjyaNeel/X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata ahead of the much-anticipated Lionel Messi G.O.A.T India Tour, adding a powerful crossover moment between Indian cinema and global football. The actor’s presence in the city has further elevated the buzz surrounding Messi’s visit, with fans excited to see two of the biggest icons from different worlds linked to the same landmark event.

Lionel Messi also landed in Kolkata earlier as part of the G.O.A.T India Tour, a visit that has already sparked massive fan enthusiasm across the city. The Argentine legend’s arrival drew significant attention, with crowds gathering in hopes of catching a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain. Messi’s Kolkata stop is being viewed as one of the most iconic moments for Indian football fans, underlining his unparalleled global appeal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival comes as a symbolic endorsement of the scale and stature of the event. Known for his deep connection with Kolkata through the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, the actor’s presence feels especially fitting. His association with the city and his global recognition mirror the excitement Messi brings to Indian shores, making the convergence of the two stars a moment of cultural significance.

'GOAT India Tour 2025': Fans Line Up Outside Salt Lake Stadium To Welcome Lionel Messi In Kolkata; Video

In the early hours of Saturday morning, long before dawn broke over the City of Joy, a sea of blue-and-white jerseys and Argentina flags stretched along the avenues leading to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. Thousands of devoted football fans, young and old, locals and visitors from distant towns, formed orderly queues outside the stadium, waiting with palpable excitement to be part of the first leg of Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated.

The atmosphere was electric. Supporters who had camped overnight chatted excitedly about their hero’s incredible career, shared stories of memorable goals, and waved handmade banners celebrating Messi as the “Greatest Of All Time.” For many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Argentine legend in person in India, the first visit in 14 years since Messi last graced Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in 2011.

Fans clad in Argentina jerseys and scarves stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing snacks and stories with strangers who had become instant companions in their shared anticipation. Despite the chilly December air, spirits were high. Many fans arrived hours before the scheduled start of the event, determined not to miss a moment.